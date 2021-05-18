4 women shot with 2 killed in less than 24 hours in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four women have been shot — with two killed — in the Triangle region in less than 24 hours.

The most recent shooting happened in Raleigh around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the 700 block of Ileagnes Road.

“Upon arrival, they located the body of an adult female with a gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police were also in the area looking for a suspect with a shotgun, they said.

Late Monday night, a young woman was injured in another shooting in Raleigh. That shooting took place around 11 p.m. at the Best Western at 2715 Capital Blvd., police said.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman was shot in her leg during the incident.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Also Monday night, a woman was wounded in a shooting in Durham.

The incident happened in the area of the 1600 block of Holloway Street, according to a tweet from Durham police at 11:47 p.m.

The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

Earlier Monday night a woman was killed in a shooting in Fayetteville.

Officers responded to the 800-block of Ridge Road in reference to a shots fired call around 9:18 p.m., police said.

Once at the scene, police found an unresponsive woman lying in the roadway who had been shot multiple times. Officers also found a man who was responsive and had been shot as well, police said.

The woman, who has since been identified as Ashanti Bellamy, 22, of Spring Lake, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The male victim was treated at the hospital and released.