SOUTH ROSEMARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A child died after an accidental shooting in Halifax County Friday, officials said.

The incident happened around noon along Delta Drive in South Rosemary, just west of Roanoke Rapids, according to Halifax County Chief Deputy Scott Hall.

A 4-year-old died after a gunshot wound that appears to be self-inflicted, Hall said.

An investigation is underway into the shooting, according to Hall.

No other information was released.