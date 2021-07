LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 4-year-old died in the hospital Tuesday after a reported drowning in Harnett County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Cool Springs Road just before 1:15 p.m. EMS took the child to Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington.

The child later died after life-saving measures failed, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies are investigating the incident.

Cool Springs Road is located between Broadway and Raven Rock State Park.