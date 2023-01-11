NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 4-year-old boy found running in the middle of a road Tuesday was reunited with his family with help from a police K-9.

Around 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday, contract-company workers showed up at the Nashville Fire Department with the boy whom they had located running in the middle of Western Avenue near South Barnes Street, according to Nashville police.

As there was no adult in sight with the child, the workers acted quickly to remove him from the roadway and brought him to the fire department.

Fire personnel contacted law enforcement who then took custody of the child and contacted Nash County Department of Social Services’ Child Protective Services as is the standard protocol in a situation such as this, police said.

With limited information able to be provided by the child other than his name, age and that his house was green, the initial responding officers’ began canvassing the area at 4:17 p.m. in the direction which the workers said the child was coming from.

Due to such a large search area, additional first responders from the fire and police departments were called in to help canvass the area to locate the child’s family, police said. With the canvassing yielding no new information for finding the child’s family, police K-9 Renzo was put on the ground at 5:10 p.m. to conduct a track in the area which the child was located.

After approximately 15 minutes of Renzo casting the area, a scent was picked up and Renzo began tracking west on Western Avenue.

Around 5:35 p.m., Renzo tracked the scent to a residence that was black in color, located on Westwood Circle, police said. Upon officers making contact with a person inside of the residence, it was determined that the missing child lived there and that at the time he was located in the road, he was under the supervision of an older adult sibling.

The child has since been reunited with his parents and law enforcement is working with CPS to educate and ensure incidents such as this do not happen in the future.