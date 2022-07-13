ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Roxboro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver that fired gunshots in a local neighborhood.

Police responded to a shooting that occurred July 9 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers said the vehicle drove into a local neighborhood and multiple passengers got out of the vehicle.

(Photo from Roxboro Police Department Facebook)

Police said around 40 rounds of bullets were fired while children and other residents were nearby.

“These senseless acts of violence have to stop. Citizens deserve to be safe in our community,” Captain Dickerson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Howe at 336-322-6070.