400 million N95 masks being distributed across the US, but where can you get one in central NC?

RALEIGH, N.C. — Four-hundred million N95 masks are on their way to health centers and pharmacies across the country.

CBS 17 contacted several pharmacies to see if the masks were in.

A CVS spokesperson said inventory will start arriving as early as today and the company will keep distributing them as they become available. Publix in Apex said they’ll have a shipment of N95s coming in. A Walgreens store in Raleigh advised customers to keep checking in if they’re looking for a mask.

The federal masks are free and Paulina Hernandez says she’ll get one as soon as they come in.

“They’re hard to get and I feel like they should’ve been given to everyone in the first place,” Hernandez said.

The CDC says if you can’t find an N95, the KN95 mask offers similar protection against the virus.