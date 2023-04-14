ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said Friday a woman was found dead at a home earlier in the day.

The incident was reported as a “deceased person call” Friday morning at a home in the 1000 block of Williford Street, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Stephanie Hooper, 41, was found dead in the home, the news release said.

“The preliminary investigation did not yield any signs of foul play,” police said in the release.

A Nash County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and indicated an autopsy will be

performed to determine the cause of death, police said.

The case is still under investigation, according to police.