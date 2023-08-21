WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — We have an update on a disturbing situation out of Wilson County where 42 hound dogs were rescued from inhumane conditions early during the months of July and August.

CBS 17 obtained photos of at least two dogs that appeared to have died in the kennel after the owner passed away, a contention that was disputed by Wilson County Animal Control.

The 42 rescued dogs were divided up by those trying to save them and recently sent to various rescue organizations across the East Coast.

CBS 17 has tracked one of the rescued dogs to its foster home to find out more about what the conditions were like for the animal during and after its rescue.

The dog is named Dori. She is a year-old hound who was among the 42 found in the Wilson kennel after the owner died leaving them without proper care.

Her rescue foster mom Nora Murphy said the dog “was pretty emaciated. She was not a healthy hound.”

Murphy said when she first saw the dog it had skin issues and bite marks all over her, as well as infections including in one of its ears.

Nora first found out about Dori through Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary, one of a half dozen rescue organizations that agreed to split care of the 42 hounds.

“She was very, very frightened, very afraid,” said Murphy. “I had to pick her up and carry her out to my car.”

Murphy said the animal was so scared she fought her a bit.

Once at Nora Murphy’s home, she said Dori ran to a corner to hide, which is where she’d stay because she was so frightened.

With lots of love and attention from Murphy and her two other rescue hounds named Linus and Cooper, Dori began to adjust to her surroundings.

“They were very gentle in their approach to her,” said Murphy. “They kind of wanted to play, but they left her alone and let her have her space.”

Two weeks later, Dori enjoys her walks and playtime in the dog park but still has doggie PTSD.

“She is skittish and loud noises upset her,” she said. “She is slow to warm up to strangers, but hounds tend to be very forgiving and very gentle dogs.”

Dori won’t stay in her foster home forever and Murphy has some advice for those who want to adopt her.

“What she needs is someone that can spend time with her,” she said. “She loves to run and play. She loves other dogs, and she’s just a pretty well-adjusted hound.”

When Dory first came to her foster home, she was so thin she could fit right through the bars of the fence surrounding her local dog park if she was off leash said Murphy.

Next week she’ll be spayed, and after that, she’ll be put up for adoption to her forever home.