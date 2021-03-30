44 lbs of meth, 16 lbs of cocaine found along with guns in Sampson County home, deputies say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Drugs with a street value of more than $1.1 million were found in a Sampson County home during an investigation last week, the sheriff’s office said.

Rumulo Medrano (SCSO)

On March 26, members of the Sampson County Special Investigations Division were following up on complaints at a home on Hunt Lane and executed a search warrant.

Investigators located 44 pounds of crystal methamphetamines, 16 pounds of cocaine, 1,221 blue counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, four rifles, two pistols, two vehicles, and $38,000 in U.S. currency, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $1.1 million, according to investigators.

Rumulo Medrano, who lives at the home, was taken into custody and charged with:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Trafficking cocaine

Maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance

Maintaining a vehicle for sale of a controlled substance

Five counts of possession of a firearm by felon

Medrano, 32, received a $1 million bond.