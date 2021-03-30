44 lbs of meth, 16 lbs of cocaine found along with guns in Sampson County home, deputies say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Drugs with a street value of more than $1.1 million were found in a Sampson County home during an investigation last week, the sheriff’s office said.
On March 26, members of the Sampson County Special Investigations Division were following up on complaints at a home on Hunt Lane and executed a search warrant.
Investigators located 44 pounds of crystal methamphetamines, 16 pounds of cocaine, 1,221 blue counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, four rifles, two pistols, two vehicles, and $38,000 in U.S. currency, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said.
The drugs have an estimated street value of $1.1 million, according to investigators.
Rumulo Medrano, who lives at the home, was taken into custody and charged with:
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Trafficking cocaine
- Maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance
- Maintaining a vehicle for sale of a controlled substance
- Five counts of possession of a firearm by felon
Medrano, 32, received a $1 million bond.