44-year-old man charged with murdering teen in Henderson, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 44-year-old man has been charged with murder in the Oct. 7 shooting death of an 18-year-old in Henderson.

On Oct. 7, Alveante Markeith Holden was found shot to death inside a vehicle outside a laundromat in the 600 block of E. Andrews Avenue, police said.

Henderson police said Holden had been shot in the “upper torso.”

A few days later, Henderson police said Wallace Wayne Yarbrough Jr., of Person County, was wanted in connection with the shooting.

Yarbrough was taken into custody in Wake County on Oct. 9 on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and marijuana-related charges.

He was formally charged with murder on Wednesday.

