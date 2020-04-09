45 patients, 8 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Moore County rehabilitation center

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County health officials say more residents and employees at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, 26 patients and five employees were notified of positive tests. On Thursday, county health officials announced an additional 22 cases.
Officials say 45 patients and eight staff members have the virus.
All residents and employees were tested on Monday and Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 case was linked to the center over the weekend.
A number of those test results were received Wednesday.
Officials say residents of the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19 are isolated from others and that none are exhibiting severe symptoms or signs of respiratory distress.
- Wife of NC man who has spent 44 years behind bars for rape confident appeal will be successful
- Pandemic nixes storybook ending planned for Rosewood baseball’s 7 seniors
- SC couple charged after multi-county drug trafficking investigation
- Some sports, camps will be phased back in as North Carolina starts reopening
- Wegmans launches new scan app to cut down time spent in the store
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now