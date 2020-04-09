45 patients, 8 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Moore County rehabilitation center

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County health officials say more residents and employees at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 26 patients and five employees were notified of positive tests. On Thursday, county health officials announced an additional 22 cases.

Officials say 45 patients and eight staff members have the virus.

All residents and employees were tested on Monday and Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 case was linked to the center over the weekend.

A number of those test results were received Wednesday.

Officials say residents of the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19 are isolated from others and that none are exhibiting severe symptoms or signs of respiratory distress.