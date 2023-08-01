RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Car break-ins are happening across the Triangle by the dozen.

Numbers CBS 17 requested from local police departments show more than 4,500 cars have been broken into in the Triangle’s largest municipalities this year:

Raleigh — 1,879 (as of 7/28)

Durham — 1,805 (as of 7/29)

Cary — 689 (as of 7/25)

Chapel Hill — 332 (as of 7/28)

“It is still on our radar of something that we need to focus on every day to truly get a handle on what’s going on,” said Cary Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Kenric Alexander.

Break-ins are up compared to the same time frame in 2022 — 2% in Raleigh, 9% in Durham, 39% in Cary and 46% in Chapel Hill.

Compared to 2021, break-ins are up about 2% in Durham, 56% in Raleigh and nearly doubled in Chapel Hill.

CBS 17 asked Sgt. Alexander if the department has just seen an uptick in break-ins, or if the type of break-ins are different than previous years.

“We have seen an evolution, before these types of crimes was limited to cars that were just unlocked and now we’re seeing it with cars that are locked,” Alexander said. “They’re breaking in windows.”

He said some of the most common things stolen from cars are small electronics, wallets and purses.

He said the department’s biggest push is reminding people not to leave belongings in the car.

“That doesn’t mean it’s necessarily going to stop it, but those are certainly the tips that you can take to help reduce it,” Alexander said.

Sgt. Alexander said officers are increasing patrols, and refocusing their efforts to look more at residential areas and parking garages where there are many cars parked together.

He said officers are also going up to people who look suspicious.

“It’s challenging because an officer will go through those areas only to find out later in a shift that that area was still targeted and hit,” he said. “So it is frustrating not just for the public, but also for us as well to identify and put a stop to this.”

He said in some cases the suspects are juveniles, in which case officers seek juvenile petitions.