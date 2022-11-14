PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County Parks and Recreation will hold its fourth-annual Holiday in the Park from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 9.

The evening will be packed full of fun, family-friendly activities for the community to enjoy.

The free event will be at the Northwest District Park at 2413 Woody Store Road in Siler City. The event will kick off with a tree lighting near the pond at 5:15 p.m.

Activities include pictures with Santa, letters to Santa station, holiday-themed crafts, warm drinks and cookies, a hayride around the pond and more holiday fun, organizers said.

“The holiday season is here, and the Parks and Recreation staff is working hard to bring good tidings and joy,” said Tracy Burnett, Chatham County Parks and Recreation director. “We invite the community to come and be a part of the festivities by joining us at Holiday in the Park this year.”

For more information, please contact Mallory Peterson at the Parks and Recreation Department at 919-545-8553 or mallory.peterson@chathamcountync.gov. Information and updates will also be shared on Chatham County Parks and Recreation’s social media channels.