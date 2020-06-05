4th man now charged with murder in deadly Rocky Mount shooting last month

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth man is now charged with murder in a deadly shooting in Rocky Mount last month, police said Friday.

The incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. on May 14 in the 200 block of Union Street, according to Rocky Mount police.

Police responded to a report of an assault to find two injured people: 28-year-old Jean-Luc Batchelor and 27-year-old Tanieka Deloatch.

Both were taken to UNC Nash Hospital. Batchelor died of his injuries. Deloatch was later taken to Vidant Hospital in Greenville and is still recovering.

Police are investigating the matter as a shooting.

Five days later, Wilson Smith, 21, Jaquante Burton, 18, and Marquille Hines, 22, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Friday, police said another man, Shyhem Pitt, 25, has also been charged.

Pitt, who is facing the same charges as the other suspects, is being held at the Nash County Jail without bond.

(From left) Jaquante Burton, Marquille Hines, Shyhem Pitt and Wilson Hines.

