RALEIGH, N.C. – We’re starting to see gas prices reach $4 per in some places here in the Triangle, but what are the chances we’ll reach $5, or even $6?

Some experts are concerned that oil prices could reach $185 per barrel, compared to the current $115. CBS 17 asked Duke University economics professor Dr. Connel Fullenkamp what kind of impact that could have on gas prices.

“It would be really tough, I think, to keep the price of a gallon of gas under $5 a gallon,” Funnelkamp said.

Fullenkamp said while reaching $5-6 is possible, he doesn’t think it’ll actually happen because U.S. leaders are in talks with countries such as Iran and Venezuela to increase oil production. That could put a stop to the rise in prices.

“I think it’s much more likely we’ll see oil prices stabilize much faster than people thought because the high prices are triggering a number of responses already,” Funnelkamp said.

With many people leaving for spring break in the next couple of weeks, experts said the prices won’t be any better, so you’ll want to conserve as much gas as you can leading up to your vacation, too.