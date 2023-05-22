RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About eight pounds of cocaine were seized and five people were arrested in a joint operation between federal agencies and state and local law enforcement that was targeting suspected armed drug dealers.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said Monday that as part of the operation, search warrants and arrest warrants were executed at multiple locations in Duplin and Sampson counties and the following items were seized:

about eight pounds of suspected cocaine;

more than four ounces of suspected fentanyl;

more than one ounce of suspected crack cocaine;

drug packing materials;

drug distribution materials;

about $10,000 cash and

multiple firearms and ammunition.

According to court documents, on the same day the search warrants were executed, the following people were arrested on federal charges:

Christopher Hill, 42, of Sampson County, distribution of methamphetamine;

Cheri Boyette, 45, of Duplin County, distribution of methamphetamine;

Peyton McBride, 42, of Sampson County, distribution of cocaine;

Rashawn Ray McDuffie, 43, of Duplin County, conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and

Dennis Ray Taylor, 57, of Duplin County, distribution of methamphetamine.

“Our office is working closely with our state and local partners to get illegal drugs and guns off the streets and put those fueling the drug epidemic behind bars,” Easley said. “We are using every tool available to make our communities safer.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the Sampson, Duplin and New Hanover County sheriffs’ offices, and the Jacksonville, Goldsboro and Wilmington police departments took part in this operation.