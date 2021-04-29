5 arrested in connection with 5 overdose deaths in Harnett County, deputies say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Five men were arrested in connection with five overdose deaths of five people, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said it was a lengthy investigation that led to five arrests. Deputies said the five victims purchased illegal narcotics from the five men arrested.

The sheriff’s office said four of the five men arrested remain behind bars at the Harnett County Detention Center. One posted bond.

Below are the names and charges related to the investigation:

William Michael Hall, 34, of Spring Lake was arrested on March 30 and served with a warrant for one count of death by distribution. Hall received a $250,000 secured bond

Shelton Dmario Newby, 29, of Broadway was arrested on March 30 and served with a warrant for one count of death by distribution. Newby received a $150,000 secured bond

Antonio Ramelle Hall, 31, of Cameron was arrested on April 9 and served with a warrant for one count of second-degree murder. Hall received a $550,000 secured bond

Jawuan Antoine Newsuan, 23, of Sanford was arrested April 20 and served with warrants for one count of death by distribution and possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance. Newsuan was released after posting a $250,000 secured bond

Jaron Mitchell, 30, of Linden was arrested on April 7 and served with warrants for one count of death by distribution and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance. Mitchell received a $1.6 million secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.