5 central NC food processing plants have coronavirus outbreaks, state health officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are currently outbreaks in five food processing facilities across central North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The outbreaks are at facilities located in Bladen, Chatham Duplin, Lee and Robeson counties. An outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases.

NCDHHS says public and private leaders in North Carolina have come together to “take swift action” to protect food processing workers from COVID-19.

“Agriculture and agribusinesses are on the front lines of this crisis just like hospital workers, first responders, grocery store staff, truck drivers and many more. Their work is different, but every bit as critically important,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “We are in contact with the companies, public health officials and our federal inspection partners. The companies are working to implement recommendations of the CDC and state public health and local officials to keep these facilities operating and producing a stable supply of safe and nutritious food.”

State officials release guidance plans for food processing plant employees and management to follow to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. You can read those plans here.

Food processing plants reported to state health officials that they are doing temperature and symptom checks, encouraging sick employees to stay home and implementing paid sick leave for those with COVID-19 or suspected of having COVID-19.

“North Carolina’s response to COVID-19 cuts across departments and sectors, particularly when it comes to protecting those working so that we all have food to put on our tables. The department will continue to provide guidance and support to our sister agencies and partners on the ground as they respond to this new virus,” said Mark Benton, Assistant Secretary for Public Health at NCDHHS.