5 central NC sheriffs endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Six sheriffs – five from central North Carolina – have endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for president and vice president, according to a release from the Biden campaign.

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker, Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright, Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin, Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams, and Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller are all supporting the former vice president and the senator from California.

In his endorsement, Birkhead said “America can’t take four more years of Donald Trump. I know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the leaders our country needs to move forward and to achieve progress. It is time for change.”

Wright said Biden and Harris’ “leadership and their commitment to justice will serve all of the American people.”

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are a welcome change from the lack of leadership we are currently facing,” said Peterkin. “Division and hatred are no way to lead our country forward. We must return the decency and empathy to the White House that are so desperately needed.”

The endorsements come as President Donald Trump has recently sought to characterize himself as the “law and order” president.

