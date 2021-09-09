5 charged in Roanoke Rapids homicide; 3 in custody, 2 on the run

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department has charged five men in connection with a May 13 homicide, a department press release said Thursday.

Police have charged and located three men between the ages of 20 and 22 and are currently looking for two others between the ages of 21 and 25.

Anthony Ty’Quan Shearin, 20, Shantron Avondre Person, 20, and Stepheon Jaqwan Ashe, 22, have been served with warrants for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and conspiracy to commit murder with a dangerous weapon.

Officers are still looking for Shelvy Travon Edwards, 25, and Denzel Ashe, 21, who are considered “armed and dangerous and frequent the surrounding areas,” police said. They are wanted for the same charges.









Five men are charged in connection with a May Roanoke Rapids homicide. (Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

All five men are responsible for the homicide of Fredrick Lee, who was found shot to death in the 300-block of Monroe Street in mid-May, police say.

The captured individuals are currently in the Halifax County Detention Center after the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating the first three suspects. They are being held without bond.

Person was out on bond for a murder in Halifax County that occurred on Jan. 18, authorities said.