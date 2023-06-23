WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — A West End man was arrested after deputies seized five guns and multiple drugs from a residence in Moore County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies helped the Moore County Probation/Parole with searching a residence in the 3700 block of N.C. 73 in West End.

After the search, the sheriff’s office said deputies seized marijuana, Xanax, drug paraphernalia, marijuana paraphernalia, and five firearms.

Michael Julian Davis, 57, was charged with:

Simple possession of schedule IV controlled substances,

Misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances,

Possession of drug paraphernalia,

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia,

Three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and

Probation violation.

He received an $85,000 secured bond and will appear in court on June 28.