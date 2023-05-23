SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — On May 14, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about violent social media messages targeted at Chatham Middle School in Siler City.

Investigators immediately launched an investigation to address the potential threat, that was said to be carried out against students and teachers the next day, according to the social media post.

Investigators were able to trace the origin of the threat, with the help of the school, federal agencies and Student Resource Officers, and traced it back to multiple juveniles.

After interviewing the juveniles, who were later charged, investigators believe that the threat was a prank and no violent harm was actually intended to be done.

“I cannot stress enough the seriousness of making threats of a school shooting,” Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson said. “Public safety is our utmost priority and any act — even if it’s a prank — that undermines that security is a serious matter.”

One juvenile was charged with the threat of mass violence on educational property, while four others were charged with conspiring to carry out an act of mass violence on educational property, deputies said.

Three of the individuals charged are students at Chatham Middle School, officials also confirmed.

Roberson also said that not only does it create fear and panic for students, parents and teachers, but it is a criminal offense that carries severe consequences.

“Maintaining a secure learning environment is a collective effort that requires collaboration with everyone involved,” he said. “Our partnership is built on trust, communication, and a shared dedication to the welfare of our students.”

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.