BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Five children are back in custody after escaping a juvenile detention facility in Butner on Sunday night, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday at 11:08 p.m., five juveniles being housed at C.A. Dillon Youth Development Center in Butner assaulted a counselor, took her keys and escaped.

The North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, Division of Adult Corrections and Department of Public Safety worked with the sheriff’s office to investigate.

The sheriff’s office and Butner Police Department conducted an extensive search of the area. The sheriff’s office said on Monday at 6:05 a.m., the juveniles were back in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone having information regarding this incident are asked to call the the sheriff’s office at 919-693-3212-911 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100.