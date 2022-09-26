RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. State Fair returns in a few weeks. This year, the fair is welcoming a whopping five new rides. They’ll make you swing, spin, and regret that giant turkey leg you scarfed down while in line.

Unlimited ride wristbands are on sale now. The wristbands cost $30 in advance, or $40 at the fair. These wristbands do not include fair admission. Purchasing the Dizzy Pass for $38 will get you in the gates and unlimited rides.

Discounts expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 13. Click here for tickets.

The following rides are new to the fair this year:

Air Maxx: This ride will cost six tickets and you must be 48″ or taller

This ride will cost six tickets and you must be 48″ or taller Crazy Cabs: This ride will cost four tickets and you must be 42″ w/adult, 48″ alone

This ride will cost four tickets and you must be 42″ w/adult, 48″ alone Techno Jump : This ride will cost six tickets and you must be 48″ or taller

: This ride will cost six tickets and you must be 48″ or taller Wave Swing: This ride will cost five tickets and you must be 48″ or taller

This ride will cost five tickets and you must be 48″ or taller Wipeout: This ride will cost five tickets and you must be 48″ or taller

Air Maxx, NC State Fair

Crazy Cabs, NC State Fair

Techno Jump, NC State Fair

Wave Swinger 2, NC State Fair

WipeOut, NC State Fair

Of note, ride tickets do not include the State Fair Flyer and the State Fair SkyGazer Ferris wheel. Admission to those must be purchased separately.

The N.C. State Fair runs from Oct. 13-23. Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Last year, more than 824,000 people attended the fair. It took a break in 2020 but welcomed 938,000 visitors in 2019. Going back to the attendance in 2010, it was a record-breaking year with more than 1 million people in attendance.

Historically, Saturdays, particularly the second Saturday of the fair, are the busiest day for the fair averaging more than 120,000 people attending those days in the last 10 year.

If you’re looking for a less crowded day at the fair, opening day is typically the least attended with just over 40,000 people visiting on average.