RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With more than 100 miles worth of greenway in Raleigh, there is always work to be done by city crews. As warmer weather draws more people outside, below are closures along six greenway trails to be aware of this year.

Crabtree Creek Trail

Crabtree Creek West Trail access is closed off at the parking lot at 4000 Lindsey Drive, near mile marker 14.5. The next available access west of this closure is 4340 Galax Drive. Once complete in October 2023, the trail will be extended to the eastern boundary of Umstead State Park on Ebenezer Church Road.

A section of the Crabtree Creek Trail is closed between North Hills Park and North Hills Drive through December 2022. A new pedestrian bridge is under construction. In the meantime, a detour is in place using Currituck Drive, Tyrrell Road, Hyde Street, Northbrook Drive, and North Hills Drive.

Lake Lynn Loop Trail (east side)

The entire east side of the Lake Lynn Loop Trail from the Lynn Road parking lot to the community center will close through Nov. 1. The project will take down trees to widen and repave the trail, and improve drainage to prevent flooding. The west side of the loop remains open.

Little Rock Trail

Little Rock Trail is closed between Chavis Way and Chavis Park until the end of the year while a pedestrian bridge is under construction.

The trail can be accessed along E. Lenoir Street, S. East Street, Worth Avenue and Cape Avenue and the access provided through Chavis Park along Chavis Way.

See the detour map here.

Reedy Creek Trail

A section of the Reedy Creek Trail under Edwards Mill Road is closed as a result of construction associated with a private development. The detour in place is scheduled through the end of May 2023.

Click here for a map.

Another portion of the trail from Meredith College between Hillsborough Street and Wade Avenue is closed until May 21.

It’s a result of the widening project for I-440.

Detour signage is posted. Click here for a map.

Walnut Creek Trail

Walnut Creek Trail is closed between Rock Quarry Road and I-440 through May 31, 2023 due to the Walnut Creek Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project. The closure runs from mile marker 3 1/4 and 6 1/2. There is a four-mile detour in place using Britch Ridge Drive, Poole Road, Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard.

A second closure is in place at Walnut Creek Wetland Center, mile markers 7 and 7 1/4, through late Fall 2022 due to construction. The current detour uses S. State Street and Peterson Street. See that detour here.

The third closure is between mile markers 10 3/4 and 13, between Avent Ferry Road and Capability Drive. Periodic closures will last through November. The construction of a new section of greenway trail here allows users to skip the sidewalk along Avent Ferry Road to stay on the trail.