5 Rocky Mount officers disciplined following internal investigation; interim chief resigns

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – An internal investigation into the “unacceptable” behavior of five Rocky Mount police officers led to disciplinary action, the police department said Thursday.

Also Thursday, Interim Police Chief Greg Robinson voluntarily resigned, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

Robinson’s resignation comes after the Rocky Mount Police Department said five officers were under an investigation following videos posted on social media.

The City of Rocky Mount has a social media policy that states unacceptable actions by an employee include:

“Engaging in vulgar language, obscenities, defamatory or abusive language, and language that is

deemed offensive.”

The Town also said the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics states, “I will keep my

private life unsullied as an example to all and will behave in a manner that does not bring

discredit to me or to my agency.”

“The behavior displayed by these employees is unacceptable, exhibited poor judgment, and will

not be tolerated by anyone employed with the Rocky Mount Police Department. We will

continue to educate our staff on social media training in an effort to prevent this from occurring

in the future,” police said in a news release.

Police said an internal investigation has been conducted and disciplinary actions were taken by the department.

The department did not say what the videos contained.

City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney has appointed Charles Williams as interim police chief.

Robinson spent his entire 30-year career with the Rocky Mount Police Department and served as the chief from March 2019 until his retirement in December of 2020.

He came back to serve as the chief on an interim basis in January of 2021, but the search for a permanent chief “took longer than expected,” a news release said.