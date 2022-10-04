RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five towns in the Triangle are considered some of the best small cities in the country, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The study, 2022’s Best Small Cities in America, looked at more than 1,300 cities across the U.S. with populations between 25,000 and 10,000.

Out of all of them, the five Triangle towns are the only small cities in North Carolina to make the Top 100.

According to a release from WalletHub, nearly half of the U.S. population says they would prefer to live in a suburban area.

To further understand where Americans can find the best quality of life and affordability, they compared the cities across 43 key indicators of livability.

These include housing costs, school-system quality, restaurants per capita and crime rate.

The following Triangle towns were ranked in the Top 100:

#16 — Apex

#28 — Wake Forest

#48 — Holly Springs

#75 — Fuquay-Varina

#76 — Morrisville

The five towns are all located in Wake County, with some parts of Wake Forest extending into Franklin County and Granville County.

The Top 20 small cities in America, according to the study, are:

#1 — Lancaster, Pa.

#2 — Carmel, Ind.

#3 — Fair Lawn, N.J.

#4 — Lexington, Mass.

#5 — Brentwood, Tenn.

#6 — Melrose, Mass.

#7 — Zionsville, Ind.

#8 — Needham, Mass.

#9 — Portland, Maine

#10 — Westfield, Ind.

#11 — Milton, Mass.

#12 — Sammamish, Wash.

#13 — Dublin, Ohio

#14 — Brookfield, Wis.

#15 — Leawood, Kan.

#16 — Apex, N.C.

#17 — Arlington, Mass.

#18 — Burlington, Mass.

#19 — Newton, Mass.

#20 — Princeton, N.J.

