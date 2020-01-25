5-year-old accidentally shot by teen relative in Wilson, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 5-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a teen family member Friday afternoon, Wilson police said.
The incident was reported just after 4:25 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Rountree Street, according to a news release from Wilson police.
“After investigating the incident, it was learned that a 17-year-old male juvenile relative accidentally shot the victim,” the news release said.
The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center and was listed in stable condition on Saturday, according to police.
“The incident is still actively being investigated,” police said. No charges have been filed, according to police.
The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.
