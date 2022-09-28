ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – T-Mobile made a call it didn’t want to Wednesday afternoon when it called police notifying them a child had been shot in its parking lot.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded to the T-Mobile parking lot in the 200 block of Premier Boulevard just after 3 p.m. Tuesday to find what Chief Bobby Martin described as a “bloody shirt” and the scene of a vehicle that had driven away with a “bloody child”.

“Officers (then) went to UNC Health North where they were made aware the child, a boy, was shot in the left arm and driven to the hospital by an adult male and female,” Chief Martin told CBS 17.

Chief Martin confirmed the adult female is the boy’s mother but the relationship of the adult male is not known between the woman or child.

Additionally, the boy is in stable condition, officers confirmed. He has since been transported to another facility, that police did not release the name of for privacy reasons, for further treatment.

Both the adult male and female are in custody at this time, police said.

The identities of the three people involved have not been released so far. Further, officers did not confirm if more than the male, female and child at this time.

Chief Martin said he expects to have further updates later Wednesday night.