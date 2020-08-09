5-year-old dies after shooting in Wilson, police say

Police along Archers Road in Rocky Mount on Sunday. Photo by Emani Payne/CBS 17

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A child died after a shooting at a home in Wilson Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Archers Road, which is in the northern part of the city, according to a news release from Wilson police.

“Officers arrived on the scene and located a 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound,” the news release said.

EMS workers and police began “performing lifesaving efforts” at the scene, police said.

The child was taken to Wilson Medical Center, but later died, the news release said.

Wilson police said they are “actively investigating this case.”

Anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

More headlines from CBS17.com: