5-year-old girl dies in Moore County; mom and her boyfriend charged, Aberdeen police say

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 5-year-old girl died after being rushed from a motel to a hospital in Moore County Monday afternoon, police said.

The girl’s mother and her boyfriend are now charged in connection with the death of the child, Aberdeen Police Chief Carl Colasacco confirmed Monday night.

Officials at FirstHeath Moore Regional Hospital told authorities about the girl’s death, which happened soon after she was taken to the emergency room by her mother and boyfriend, Colasacco said.

Before being taken to the hospital, the girl had been at the Super 8 motel in Aberdeen, according to police.

Cody Davis and Ashley Vinesett, both 34, are facing charges in the case.

Davis was charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse with severe bodily injury, and possession of stolen goods/property, police said.

Vinesett was charged with felony child abuse with severe bodily injury. The pair have a Spartanburg, South Carolina address, Colasacco said.

Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine a cause of death. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Aberdeen police in the case.

Davis is being held without bond at the Moore County Detention Center. Vinesett is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to Aberdeen police.