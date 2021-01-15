$5,000 reward offered after ‘numerous’ guns stolen during Southern Pines break in

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal officials are offering a $5,000 reward after burglars took “numerous firearms” during a gun store break-in in Southern Pines last month, officials said.

The incident happened Dec. 9 at American Guns and Ammo at 1930 North Poplar St., according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Several people broke into the business, according to an ATF news release.

“Numerous firearms were stolen during the commission of this crime,” Southern Pines police said.

Police released photos of the thieves, which showed at least two people — one with a hammer and a person with a gym bag.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477).

The ATF news release said all calls and tips will be kept confidential.