$5,000 reward offered for information on missing Sampson County woman

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Weeks after her husband was arrested following a multi-county police chase, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, is now offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to Kiara Renee Wiggins being found.

Wiggins, 39, of Roseboro, has not been seen since June 9. Relatives contacted the sheriff’s office about her disappearance on June 18.

While investigating, deputies found that her husband, Carl Earl Andre Wiggins, had stolen a black 2003 Ford Excursion in Bladen County on June 17. The sheriff’s office had warrants out for his arrest and wanted to speak to him about his wife’s disappearance.

Carl Wiggins.

On June 23, Four Oaks police found what they believed to be the black Excursion. A pursuit started after they tried to stop the car.

It went through Johnston and Wake counties before ending when tire spikes led Wiggins to crash into a construction barrier on westbound Interstate 40 between exits 301 and 302, the sheriff’s office said.

Wiggins was arrested for larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle, along with various charges related to the chase.

That following weekend, some in the community joined family and friends to search for Kiara Wiggins.

“It’s very difficult. I cannot sleep,” said her sister, Judy Murray. “It’s just painful, it hurts. I miss my sister dearly.

“I miss her. We need her home.” judy murray

The sheriff’s office said at the time that Carl Wiggins was not cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.