5th inmate from federal prison in Butner dies from coronavirus, 91 COVID-19 cases reported

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said Friday another inmate has died from COVID-19 at a federal prison near Butner.

The latest death brings the total at the Granville County prison complex to at least five.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported Friday that there are at least 91 COVID-19 cases at the prison, including staff and inmates. Just Wednesday, there were 80 cases.

Officials said that Fabian Tinsley, 67, who was serving a 23-year sentence from crimes in Washington, D.C., died Thursday.

Tinsley was first taken to a nearby hospital on April 6.

Tinsley had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, prison officials said.

Tinsley was convicted of kidnapping while armed and aggravated assault while armed and had been in custody at Federal Correctional Institution Butner I since November 15, 2018.

Butner I is a medium security facility that currently houses 652 male offenders.

As of Friday, 4,641 inmates are listed at the Butner complex.

