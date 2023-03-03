WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people were busted in Moore County on Thursday for having methamphetamine and non-taxpaid alcohol, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, deputies executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Murdocksville Road in West End. During the investigation, deputies found methamphetamine, oxycodone, buprenorphine, naloxone, non-taxpaid alcohol, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested: