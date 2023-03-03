WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people were busted in Moore County on Thursday for having methamphetamine and non-taxpaid alcohol, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, deputies executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Murdocksville Road in West End. During the investigation, deputies found methamphetamine, oxycodone, buprenorphine, naloxone, non-taxpaid alcohol, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia.
The following people were arrested:
- Daniel Craig Blue, 67 — possession methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of non-taxpaid alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served with a probation violation warrant. Blue received a $25,000 secured bond and will appear in court March 23.
- Phillip Travis Blue, 52 — possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an outstanding warrant for felony larceny. Phillip Blue received a $25,000 secured bond and will appear in court March 22.
- Cynthia Ann Thomas, 49 — Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also had an outstanding warrant for felony larceny. Thomas received a $20,000 secured bond and will appear in court March 23.
- John Wayne Lea Jr., 53 — possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $5,000 unsecured bond and will appear in court March 16.
- Richard Paul Holder, 45 — possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He received a $7,500 secured bond and will appear in court March 22.
- Brian Alexander Black, 48 — possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $7,500 secured bond and will appear in court March 22.