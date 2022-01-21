6 central NC counties getting 2nd round of brine ahead of Friday’s snow, ice – are you impacted?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is taking extra precautions in six counties Friday ahead of expected snow and ice.

The NCDOT said Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties are getting another round of brine Friday along Interstate 95, U.S. Route 64, U.S. Route 301 and U.S. Route 264, despite being pre-treated both Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain turned to snow Thursday night, but the preliminary precipitation is just a taste of what’s to come Friday in central North Carolina.

A winter weather event for central North Carolina brought a little snow late Thursday, with the main weather event happening on Friday.

Snow will develop Friday afternoon and evening and continue through Friday night.

The CBS 17 Storm Team’s forecast says the heaviest snowfall could occur north and east of central North Carolina, with amounts up to 5″ plus possible. Over the Triangle, amounts will be between 1″ and 3″.

Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory for most of central North Carolina is in effect through early Saturday.

Gov. Roy Cooper has also declared his second State of Emergency in one week as this wintry mix is the second to hit the Triangle in one week.

“This state of emergency will waive some transportation regulations to allow for quicker storm preparation and response and power restoration,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians should prepare today (Wednesday) for this storm and make sure they have any medications, food and emergency equipment they may need over the next few days.”

Cooper noted that while last week’s storms impacted the western and central parts of the state the most, this round is expected to bring more snow to the Triangle and areas northeast of it, as well as up to a half-inch of ice to the southeastern part of the state, calling for the NCDOT to go back and re-brine the busiest of roads.