RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Bloods gang member who was busted in Dunn with cocaine, a loaded gun and nearly $20,000 in cash was sentenced Friday to nearly 6.5 years in prison, officials said.

Derrick Lee Daye — a six-time felon — was sentenced to 77 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Daye was arrested in mid-June of last year by Dunn police, officials said.

When he was arrested, Dunn police found a backpack with him that had more than $18,000, a loaded gun and 90 grams of “compressed cocaine,” the news release said.

In April, Daye pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dunn police said they were pleased with the conviction and sentencing, which removes “a dangerous habitual felon from the community.”

“This is a perfect example of how local and federal agencies working together can achieve great results,” Dunn Police Chief Clark White said in the news release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II sentenced Daye, who is from Sumter, South Carolina, in the case.