RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ghouls, goblins, and ghosts are afoot as Halloween rounds the corner.

Less than a week out, some families may be looking for ways to spend Halloween weekend or Halloween day.

Raleigh and Durham are offering opportunities to celebrate in the few days leading up to and on Oct. 31.

Durham

Trunk or Treat

Friday, Oct. 28

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Halloween lands on a school night this year so children are invited to trick-or-treat on Friday night. Families can come to Holton Career and Resource Center at 401 N. Driver St. to walk past decorated, open trunks. The event is free but registration is required through this link.

Barktoberfest

Saturday, Oct. 29

3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Don’t forget about pups on Halloween. The city’s Barktoberfest celebrates our four-legged family members. The event includes a costume contest, games, beer garden, pet-friendly vendors along with human food vendors.

Join the fun at Durham Central Park at 501 Foster St.

HallowEno

Monday, Oct. 31

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

HallowEno makes its return to Durham for a 34th year. Designed for kids, the free event includes campfire stories and songs, hayrides, treats, crafts, and games.

Kids should bring a trick-or-treating bag and flashlight if they have one. No registration is required. The event goes on rain or shine.

Raleigh

The Haunted at the Pines

Friday, Oct. 28

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kick off Halloween weekend Friday with a trip through a haunted house. Guests will travel in groups of four through ghoul-themed rooms at Carolina Pines Park. Visitors are required to pre-register for a cost of $5.

Proceeds will benefit Raleigh Parks’ Play it Forward Financial Assistance Fund. The fund helps provide financial assistance to those who with to participate in city parks programs but face financial challenges.

Pumpkin Picnic

Saturday, Oct. 29

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pumpkin Picnic festival at Mordecai Historic Park is a free event this weekend. Visitors can expect costume contests, inflatable slides and carnival games. The Ghost Guild will share prior haunted recordings. Pets are welcome to join the costume contest.

The costume contest is at 2 p.m. for kids (up to age 16) and 2:45 p.m. for pets. Anyone with questions can call 919-996-4364

Trunk or Treat at Sanderford Road Park

Saturday, Oct. 29

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

With Monday being a holiday, families may be looking for an alternative trick-or-treat plan. On Saturday, kids ages 5 to 12 can head to Sanderford Road Park. They’ll walk by decorated trunks as candy is passed out at each. The event is free with no registration required. The park is located at 2623 Sanderford Road.