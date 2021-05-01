6-year-old boy dies in house fire in Edgecombe County

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A boy died in a house fire in an Edgecombe County town Thursday night, officials say.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. at a home at 310 N. 2nd St. in Pinetops, according to Pinetops Fire Chief Steve Burress.

The home was “fully involved” when crews arrived, Burress said.

Everyone else managed to get out of the home, but a 6-year-old boy died in the fire. His name was not released by officials.

Buress said it was the first deadly fire in 31 years in Pinetops.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.