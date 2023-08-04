BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Benson on Wednesday night, according to arrest warrants in Johnston County.

Niklas Daronte’ Freeman, 19, ran a stop sign in the 8400 block of Raleigh Road in Benson. According to police Freeman went off the road into the front yard of a home, hitting and killing a man.

The man who was killed has been identified as 60-year-old Scott Charles Pacinelli.

As listed in the warrants, Freeman is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, driving after consuming alcohol under 21, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to stop at stop sign and failure to maintain lane control.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with CBS 17 for updates.