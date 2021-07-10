65,0000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged into stream due to rain from Tropical Storm Elsa

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– An estimated 65,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged from a pump station in Youngsville.

According to Franklin County officials, the discharge came from Youngsville Regional pump station. It started at 2:02 p.m. and continued until 7:47 p.m. on Friday.

The discharge of wastewater was estimated to be around 65,000 gallons. Approximately 62,000 gallons entered into an unnamed tributary of Richland Creek, which is a tributary of the Neuse River Basin.

Officials said the discharge was a result of heavy rain from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Franklin County Public Utilities staff went to the site and started cleanup after the discharge stopped, officials said.

