68-year-old man dies following Feb. 4 assault, Rocky Mount police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 68-year-old man has died following a February 4 assault on Tillery Street in Rocky Mount, police said.

Officers were called to Tillery Street just after 6 a.m. on February 4 in reference to a physical assault.

Once officers arrived, they found the assault victim, Melvin Williams.

He was taken Nash UNC Hospital and then to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Rocky Mount police said Thursday that Williams later died from his injuries.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case.

RMPD is asking anyone with information to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-9721411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

