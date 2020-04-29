6th inmate at federal prison in Butner dies after testing positive for COVID-19

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal officials Tuesday reported the sixth coronavirus-related death of an inmate at a prison in Butner.

The Butner prison complex has 221 confirmed coronavirus cases — including staff and inmates — as of Tuesday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

The inmate who died was William Walker Minto, 73, who became ill on April 15 and was placed on a ventilator on April 21, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Mento, who had been at Butner since Oct. 11, 2019, was sentenced to 20 years for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana.

Minto suffered from long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, the news release said.

Durham County officials Tuesday reported an increase of 147 COVID-19 cases in the county after counting coronavirus cases at part of the prison which is located in Durham County.

Most of the federal prison is located within Granville County, near Butner. However, FMC Butner, which is the medical center for the prison, is just within the Durham County line.

There are currently 4,621 inmates at the five Butner prison facilities.

