RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said a Greensboro woman faces seven charges after a traffic stop turned up marijuana, a concealed handgun and what deputies suspected were crack cocaine, methamphetamine and more than 100 MDMA doses, that is commonly known as ecstasy or molly.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Jessica Marie Brooks, 28, was arrested Thursday during the stop on Cope Road near the Hoke-Robeson county line.

Brooks is charged with

possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver MDMA;

felony maintaining a vehicle, place or dwelling for controlled substance;

carrying a concealed weapon;

possessing drug paraphernalia;

possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana;

possession of a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine);

possession of a schedule II controlled substance (cocaine).

Deputies said they smelled marijuana when they stopped the car and a search turned up 101 dosage units of suspected MDMA, 70 grams of marijuana, suspected meth, suspected crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a Taurus handgun that was concealed in the car.

Another passenger who was not identified was arrested and taken to the detention center for an outstanding warrant. Deputies did not say for what.

Brooks is being held at the Hoke County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.