ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night.

Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.

One of those men that forced themselves inside that room, Damien Williams, ended up dead.

Three men, Williams, Shamoral Williams and Naquandre Mitchell forced their way into the hotel room occupied by Johnny Lyons and Quindal Joyner, police said. Further investigation revealed two additional men were accomplices, but did not enter the room, Leonard Rudd and Montavis Jones.

Shamoral Williams, Mitchell and Jones fled the scene, but Williams is said to have died in self-defense when he used a gun in “self-defense due to his active participation in a robbery,” the Rocky Mount Police Department said.

Additionally, “two firearms believed to have been used during this investigation were recovered at the scene,” police also said.

Shamoral Williams, Mitchell and Jones have warrants out for their arrest for both conspiracy and attempted robbery. They are all considered armed and dangerous.

Meanwhile, Rudd was caught Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery as well as robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is in the Nash County Jail under a $175,000 secured bond and no announced court date.

According to police, Joyner also fled the scene, but has no charges pending and is not wanted at this time.

Lyons remains in the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS 17’s Joe Jurney and Joedy McCreary contributed to this article.