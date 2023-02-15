ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police have arrested a man in connection to seven burglaries and two car break-ins throughout December and January, according to the police department.

During December and January, officers said they responded to multiple commercial burglaries in the east district of Rocky Mount.

They said the suspect was forcing entry into buildings and vehicles in the downtown area.

The police department said the burglary investigations included:

Edgecombe Community College

A construction site on the 200 block of Rose Street

D.S. Johnson Elementary School

Police said the incident at the elementary school happened on Jan. 27 at about 4:30 p.m., when an unknown suspect attempted to break into the school and damaged a window pane.

After following up on leads, investigators said they developed 58-year-old Dennis Wayne Pippen as a suspect.

They eventually linked him to the seven burglaries and two car break-ins through video evidence and FUSUS, an intelligence service the police department uses.

Many of the cases came together after Pippen was arrested Jan. 29, according to the police department.

It started around 12:59 a.m. that morning, when officers said they responded to an alarm call at the Pineview Cemetery Office on the 400 block of North Pineview Street.

When they arrived, they said they saw a man running from the business.

They chased him on foot, arrested him and identified him as Pippen, according to a release from the police department.

Investigators said Pippen stole a television from the building and placed it alone in the woods.

“This arrest was critical in connecting the dots to all of the recent break-ins,” police said.

Pippen was charged with:

Six counts of breaking and entering

Four counts of larceny

Three counts of injury to personal property

Two counts of trespassing

Breaking into a motor vehicle

Resist, obstruct or delay

Possession of burglary tools

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Pippen is currently being held at the Edgecombe County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.