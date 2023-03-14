HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A 70-year-old Roanoke Rapids man has been charged with various drug offenses.

On Friday, agents with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Criminal Investigations Division executed a narcotics search warrant in the 3200 block of Sam Powell Dairy Road in Roanoke Rapids.

An investigation led to the issuance of the search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office. During the search, approximately 22 grams of crack cocaine in multiple baggies packaged for sale were located along with digital scales, marijuana, and approximately $1,627 in cash.

Jasper Hines, 70, of the residence, who was present during the execution of the search warrant, was arrested and charged with the following:

• possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine,

• possession of cocaine,

• possession of marijuana,

• possession of drug paraphernalia, and

• maintaining a dwelling.

Hines was placed in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond and has a court date scheduled for March 23.