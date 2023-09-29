SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is charged with drug trafficking after law enforcement searched his home, the Sanford Police Department said Friday.

At about 5 p.m. Thursday, police said their narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Hickory Ave. in Sanford.

They said the Selective Law Enforcement Unit (S.E.U.) and the North Carolina Highway Patrol Canine unit also assisted.

During the search, officers said they found and seized 498 grams of cocaine inside the home.

(Sanford Police Department)

They said they arrested 70-year-old Harvey Junior Ferguson, who lives in the home.

Ferguson is charged with:

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was taken to the Lee County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond, according to the police department.