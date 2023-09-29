SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is charged with drug trafficking after law enforcement searched his home, the Sanford Police Department said Friday.
At about 5 p.m. Thursday, police said their narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Hickory Ave. in Sanford.
They said the Selective Law Enforcement Unit (S.E.U.) and the North Carolina Highway Patrol Canine unit also assisted.
During the search, officers said they found and seized 498 grams of cocaine inside the home.
They said they arrested 70-year-old Harvey Junior Ferguson, who lives in the home.
Ferguson is charged with:
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He was taken to the Lee County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond, according to the police department.