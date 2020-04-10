74 coronavirus-related deaths in NC, 400+ hospitalized from more than 4,000 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 74 total coronavirus-related deaths on Friday– a jump from 65 on Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases jumped up 257 since Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,908 with 423 people hospitalized.

Durham County reported 18 new coronavirus cases as of Friday evening, bringing the total for the county to 263.

Meanwhile Friday evening, Johnston County reported 11 new cases. Those cases bring the county-wide total to 91 after Johnston County reported 80 cases via state officials late Friday morning.

Moore County reported 10 new cases among its residents, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 84.

Lee County health officials announced a sixth COVID-19 case. Of the six cases confirmed in Lee County, one individual is recovered and has resumed normal activities and five cases continue to be monitored by the county’s health department.

On April 9, the state reported 12 deaths.

Eighty percent of North Carolina’s coronavirus-related deaths were patients over the age of 65. No one under the age of 25 had died due to the disease.

Wake County has 391 known cases but has not reported a death. Mecklenburg County is reporting 906 cases and 10 deaths.