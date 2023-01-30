SHANNON, N.C. (WNCN) — Just outside of Red Springs, a home was searched in connection to an illegal narcotics investigation.

A search warrant was served at a residence in the 1400 block of Shankle Road in Shannon by the Special Operations Unit of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. The unit had been investigating the sale of narcotics at the location by a 75-year-old suspect, Johnny Lee Scott.

At the time of the search, Scott and two women were found inside the home, the sheriff’s office said in a Monday release.

The sheriff’s office said Scott was found with 118 dosage units of suspected crack cocaine. The sheriff’s office said the search also turned up undisclosed amounts of Adderall and Suboxone, as well as glass pipes and digital scales throughout the home.

Deputies arrested Scott and transported him to the Hoke County Detention Center where he was held on a $100,000 secured bond. His charges included:

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell, deliver a schedule II controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a dwelling for the sale/deliver of controlled substances

In addition to Scott, one of the two women found at the home was arrested and charged.

Amy Peterson, 34, of Red Springs, now faces two possession charges—the first for possession of a schedule III substance and the second for possession of drug paraphernalia. Peterson was also transported the Hoke County Detention Center where she received a $2,000 secured bond.